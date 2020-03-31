Gov. Beshear asks businesses, services to help with Ky. COVID-19 response

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is calling on businesses or services to help in the fight of COVID-19 in the state.
In a Facebook post, the governor is asking businesses and individuals if they have supplies or resources available.
Some of the items the state is asking for are hospital grade isolation gowns, respirators that are medical or industrial grade, nitrile gloves, face shields and other medical supplies.
Other items needed include sanitizing wipes, disinfectant spray and hand sanitizer.
Those wishing to help are asked to fill out an online survey. You can connect with the survey by clicking here.
At 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, Beshear will hold his daily briefing on the COVID-19 response in the state.
During Monday’s briefing, the governor issued an executive order to limit Kentuckians out-of-state travel.
The order asked residents to not travel out of the state. Exceptions to the order can be found by clicking here.
As of Monday, the Kentucky Cabinet of Health and Family Services reported 480 positive cases and 11 deaths in the state.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.