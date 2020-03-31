First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

It’s going to be a chilly, wet start to the final day of March, but we should salvage a decent end to the day as rain moves out and a bit of sunshine breaks through. Morning temps mainly in the 40s should rebound into the 50s and even some low 60s late today as we get a bit of sunshine. In the meantime, the most extensive rains this morning will be over southern counties, with rain tapering to very light rain or sprinkles around Farmington to Mt. Vernon. As we clear out tonight, winds will be very light to calm. This brings up the threat of some frost, especially by daybreak. Wednesday morning lows will likely range from about 30 in low-lying areas to the upper 30s in the Missouri Bootheel.