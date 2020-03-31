First Alert: Soggy morning, frost possible overnight

Northern Heartland counties are seeing light rain or none at all. Our southern counties are getting much heavier rain. (Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller | March 31, 2020 at 4:18 AM CDT - Updated March 31 at 4:18 AM

(KFVS) - This final day of March is starting of chilly and wet.

Rain continues to move through our southern counties during the morning hours. From Farming to Mt. Vernon, showers will taper off to very light rain to sprinkles.

Rain! A large area of rain is moving thru the Heartland this morning from west to east. Northern counties are seeing mostly light rain (if anything) whereas southern counties are getting heavier rain.

As the rain moves out we could see some sunshine.

Temperatures will start out in the 40s and gradually creep up to 50. Some areas could hit the low 60s.

Brian Alworth says tonight and early Wednesday morning there is a threat for FROST. Morning lows will likely range from about 30, in low-lying areas, and upper 30s in the Bootheel.

The rest of the week looks mainly calm and dry.

Our next chance for rain is Friday night into Saturday morning.

