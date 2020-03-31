First Alert: Soggy morning, frost possible overnight

(KFVS) - This final day of March is starting of chilly and wet.
Rain continues to move through our southern counties during the morning hours. From Farming to Mt. Vernon, showers will taper off to very light rain to sprinkles.
As the rain moves out we could see some sunshine.
Temperatures will start out in the 40s and gradually creep up to 50. Some areas could hit the low 60s.
Brian Alworth says tonight and early Wednesday morning there is a threat for FROST. Morning lows will likely range from about 30, in low-lying areas, and upper 30s in the Bootheel.
The rest of the week looks mainly calm and dry.
Our next chance for rain is Friday night into Saturday morning.
