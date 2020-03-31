Essential employees lose vacation due to COVID-19

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - While many are working from home, there are essential employees who may still need to physically go into work.
One couple from Perryville, Missouri fell in the category of essential employees, costing them their vacation.
Due to the spread of COVID-19, many states are implementing a “stay at home” order. So, in compliance, Mike Essner, his wife and two other couples attempted to cancel an upcoming trip to Pigeon Forge, Tenn., but to no avail.
“It’s not like we are asking for something unreasonable when there’s a crisis going on in the whole United States,” he said.
Essner is a postmaster, controlling the mail residents receive to their homes. Also, his wife and three other people in their travel group are respiratory therapists in local hospitals.
The group cleared all their work schedules to take off and booked the reservation at the beginning of January for the April 13-18 vacation.
“I mean it would be different if it was something on our behalf and we could not make it, but it’s out of our control,” Essner said.
The Essners asked the cabin rental company for their refund of $1,092.54, thinking the owners would understand why they needed to cancel. However, the company offered a “100% towards your stay” gift certificate instead.
“I know it’s out of the company’s control too, but it’s their place to refund our money,” Essner said. “It’s the right thing to do.”
Next, Essner reached out to the Missouri Attorney General's Office, and in response through email they told him: “We have thoroughly reviewed all of the documentation and facts provided by you and the company. The facts presented by both parties make it difficult to find a resolution.”
KFVS reached out to the company on Tuesday morning, March 31, but did not hear back within Tuesday’s afternoon deadline.
The company did respond to the AG by email, writing in part: “We are allowing them to go into rebooking status for up to a year with no penalty.”
In regards to the schedules of the three couples, Essner said he wonders if and when they’ll even have the time to go back on their vacation.
“Even with that gesture, why with that kind of customer service, why would I want to book with you again," Essner questioned. “Who’s to say that this company, with things going on, will even be in business in a year.”
The Attorney General’s Office suggested the Essners can consult with a private attorney, or consider an action through small claims court.
