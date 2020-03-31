Day 10 of Stay at Home order in Ill.; Gov. Pritzker’s daily COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m.

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - The number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois has reached more than 5,000.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reports, as of Monday afternoon, there are 5,057 positive cases of the virus in the state, with 73 deaths.
Cases reported by county can be found here.
To decrease the spread spread of the virus, Governor JB Pritzker issued a Stay at Home order to go into effect at 5 p.m. on March 21.
The order was issued through April 7.
Gov. Prizker is scheduled to give his daily briefing on Illinois’ response to COVID-19 in Chicago at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31.
