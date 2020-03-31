City of Carbondale offices closed through April 30

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - City hall, the Civic Center and all other City of Carbondale offices will remain closed to the public through April 30.
This follows Governor JB Pritzker’s extension of the Stay at Home Order.
City staff will continue working and will be available by phone or email.
For residents that need to pay a bill, you can click here to pay, or pay by regular mail. You can also place your payment in the dropbox on the west side drive at City Hall.
The Revenue Office will continue to assist customers with bill questions 618-457-3265. The City of Carbondale will waive late fees for those customers that have difficulty making payments via the temporary arrangements.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.