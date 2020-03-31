Butler Co., Mo. resident tests positive for COVID-19

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The first Butler County resident tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, March 31, a former inpatient tested positive. This person traveled within the United States before developing symptoms.
The medical center said the patient was treated and discharged home the week before pending their results. The patient recovered and was released from mandatory isolation.
The Butler County Health Department and Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center are working together to identify and contact anyone who has had close contact with the patient in order to monitor them for symptoms.
On Monday, the medical center announced two patients who were not Butler County Residents tested positive for COVID-19.
The Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center said they understand the frustrations with their strict visitor policy, and appreciate everyone’s understanding during this time.
They said the safety and well-being of their patients, employees and their community is their greatest concern and priority.
