Americorps volunteers step up in time of need

INA, Ill. (KFVS) - Despite the challenges of practicing social distancing, Rend Lake College students are still finding ways to contribute to the local community during the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic.
Several students found different volunteer opportunities as part of the Land of Lincoln AmeriCorps’ ongoing initiative.
The Land of Lincoln AmeriCorps’ program is a local partnership between RLC, John A. Logan College, Kaskaskia College and Southern Illinois University.
Some of the volunteers have helped distribute lunches at schools in the Mt. Vernon area.
Others found an opportunity to assist through the website bemyeyes.com.
The site allows volunteers to connect with the visually impaired via video calls.
This can help blind or low-vision people with things like checking expiration dates on food, distinguishing colors, reading or navigating their surroundings.
Volunteers have even found ways to continue helping students with their tutoring efforts while maintaining social distancing.
