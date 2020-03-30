Woman arrested for stabbing man at Du Quoin apartment complex

DU QUIOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Du Quoin Police responded to a stabbing at an apartment complex on Sunday evening, March 29.
Officers were called to the complex on the 100 block of S. Division around 6:25 p.m.
When they arrived, officers said the victim was sitting outside of the building with a life-threatening injury received during an argument.
The victim was identified as 50-year-old Jonathan Jones.
During the investigation, officers arrested 56-year-old Marie C. Jones.
Marie Jones was charged with one count of aggravated battery and booked into the Perry County Jail, pending further court proceedings.
Du Quoin Police said their investigation is pending.
