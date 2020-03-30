What you need to know March 30

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, March 30.
Today will be dry and mild with high temperatures in the 60s to 70.
Rain will pushing to the Heartland late tonight and hang around through mid-day Tuesday.
Rain totals range form less than a quarter inch in our northern counties to about an inch in the Bootheel into northwest Tennessee.
As clouds move out Tuesday night, temperatures will be dropping into the 30s. It is possible for frost by daybreak Wednesday.
- President Trump extended federal guidelines recommending people stay home for another 30 days until the end of April to prevent the spread of the virus.
- Due to the critical need for blood during the COVID-19 outbreak, the American Red Cross is hosting emergency blood drives throughout the Heartland during the next two weeks.
- A second COVID-19 case has been reported in Marshall County, Kentucky.
- A Phoenix police commander was killed and two other officers were injured Sunday night in a shooting while responding to a domestic violence call.
- Lonnie Franklin, the convicted serial killer known as the “Grim Sleeper” who preyed on the women of South Los Angeles for more than two decades, has died in prison. He was 67.
- Country singer Joe Diffie has died complications caused by COVID-19. He was 61.
- Singer-songwriter John Prine is in critical condition with COVID-19 symptoms.
