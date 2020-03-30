What you need to know March 30

What you need to know March 30
A beautiful spring day reflection captured in a pond in Advance, Mo. (Source: CNews/Warren Caldwell)
By Marsha Heller | March 30, 2020 at 4:08 AM CDT - Updated March 30 at 4:08 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, March 30.

First Alert Weather

Today will be dry and mild with high temperatures in the 60s to 70.

Rain will pushing to the Heartland late tonight and hang around through mid-day Tuesday.

Rain totals range form less than a quarter inch in our northern counties to about an inch in the Bootheel into northwest Tennessee.

As clouds move out Tuesday night, temperatures will be dropping into the 30s. It is possible for frost by daybreak Wednesday.

