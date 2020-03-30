U.S. Chamber releases guide, checklist about relief for small businesses

(KFVS) - The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was signed by President Trump on Friday, March 27.
The CARES Act is designed to help individuals and businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
For small businesses, $350 billion has been allocated to keep workers employed. This is known as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
The initiative provides 100 percent federally guaranteed loans to small businesses who maintain their payroll during this emergency. If done so, the loans may be forgiven.
More details about how the program will work, such as the what lenders are participating, is expected to be be released soon.
In the meantime, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has released a guide and checklist to help small businesses and the self-employed prepare to file for a loan.
The document aims to answer the following questions about PPP: who is eligible, what lenders will be looking for, how much can I borrow and will the loan be forgiven.
To view the U.S. Chamber guide and checklist, click here.
The U.S. Chamber said the new loan is different than the Small Business Administration (SBA) disaster loans offered by many states.
For information on SBA assistance in response to the coronavirus, click here.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.