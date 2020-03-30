4th positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Jackson County, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A fourth positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the county.
According to the Jackson County Health Department, the fourth case is a man in his early 20s. They say he is doing well and at home on isolation.
They believe he was exposed through travel to Chicago and east coast destinations.
Public health officials have started investigating the case, talking to people who he may have come into contact with before the diagnosis.
Through the investigation, public health may place other people on home quarantine.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there were 5,057 confirmed positive cases in the state, as of Monday.
