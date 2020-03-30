Temp. traffic signal to be installed at Rte. K and Hwy. 25 in Gordonville, Mo.

GORDONVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A temporary traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Route K and Highway 25.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, this is due to an expected increase in traffic from the diverging diamond construction.
The temporary signal will be installed on Tuesday morning, March 31 after the morning commute.
Drivers coming home from work on Tuesday afternoon will notice the change.
According to MoDOT, the temporary signal will help with traffic congestion and give people driving between Jackson and Cape Girardeau an alternate route.
Traffic lane changes start on Monday, April 6, along Kingshighway at I-55 where the diverging diamond work is ongoing.
The 18-month project is currently expected to be finished by fall 2021.
