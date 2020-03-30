Stoddard County, Mo. commission issues State of Emergency in county in response to COVID-19

It reads, in part: “[a]ny person..., who shall leave any quarantined house or place without the consent of the health officer having jurisdiction, or who evades or breaks quarantine or knowingly conceals a case of contagious, infectious or communicable disease, or who removes, destroys, obstructs from view, or tears down any quarantine card, cloth or notice by the attending physician of by the health officer, or by direction of a proper health officer, shall be deemed guilty of a Class A Misdemeanor...”