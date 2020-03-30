Stoddard County, Mo. commission issues State of Emergency in county in response to COVID-19

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A State of Emergency was declared in the county.
On Monday, March 30, the Stoddard County Commission appointed Dr. Bobby J. Jibben as the Stoddard County Health Officer.
The Stoddard County Health Department reported to the Commission there were two confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
With the State of Emergency, the Commission is directing all county residents to limit social contact, stay at home, any business not declared an essential business to stop operations and that all businesses comply with CDC guidelines.
The directive also mentions that violating a public health order is punishable as a misdemeanor.
It reads, in part: “[a]ny person..., who shall leave any quarantined house or place without the consent of the health officer having jurisdiction, or who evades or breaks quarantine or knowingly conceals a case of contagious, infectious or communicable disease, or who removes, destroys, obstructs from view, or tears down any quarantine card, cloth or notice by the attending physician of by the health officer, or by direction of a proper health officer, shall be deemed guilty of a Class A Misdemeanor...”
The order will go into effect on April 2 at 12:01 a.m. and will continue indefinitely.
