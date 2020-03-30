Social distancing urged at Cape Girardeau parks and trails

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Despite the fact that spring is blooming across the Heartland, city leaders and health officials are warning people social distancing orders are still in place.
These orders include parks and trails in Cape Girardeau.
Julia Jones, the parks and recreation director in Cape Girardeau, is encouraging people to get out and play but to also stay safe and healthy.
"Even on those nice days when you want to get outside we encourage people to love our parks but we really want people to love that social distancing," Jones said. "Keep with the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control with making sure if you're not well please stay home. Go outside in your front yard but keep people, keep your community safe."
In Missouri, Governor Mike Parson has not ordered public places like parks and trails to close.
However, nationwide people are urged to limit their public exposure, conduct only essential business, actively engage in social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from others, and remain vigilant about personal hygiene.
Leaders in Cape Girardeau urge you to refrain from using parks or trails if you are ill.
Crews in Cape Girardeau are sanitizing playgrounds daily, however, the city cannot clean the equipment after every use.
People are encouraged to practice proper handwashing and sanitizing techniques after use.
“I think that conscience person that is carrying around that anti-bacterial wipe, that would be wonderful if they did, but we recognize that might not be possible especially if supplies aren’t available, that’s why we are going around and doing the best we can to keep those surfaces clean,” Jones said.
Jones said the key is to enjoy the outside but enjoy it away from other people so we can slow the spread of the virus.
“Be courteous and conscience to your friends, neighbors and fellow citizens,” Jones said.
