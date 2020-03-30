Sikeston couple gets creative to tie the knot

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston couple decided to get creative to still say “I do” during the pandemic.
That’s why Matt and Blake Bain ditched their big St. Louis wedding.
“I know coming into all of this that I didn’t want to wait until after all of this to marry her,” he said.
They tied the knot in their Sikeston living room on March 21.
“When you picture your wedding, you don’t necessarily think you’re going to be in pajamas in your living room tacking up things just right," Blake said.
But that’s just what happened, and instead of 400 people in person, they hosted a much smaller crowd.
“We just had the eight of us and the judge made nine but just having those eight people felt like everything that we needed,” she said.
Using Facebook live, Matt and Blake broadcast their I do’s.
“I wanted an opportunity for as many of our families and friends to join in, and that’s one of the neat deals about technology,” he said.
More than 2,000 people checked out the ceremony, including friend Barry Bean.
“It was such a breath of fresh air, actually we had a bottle of champagne in the fridge and we actually opened the bottle of champagne so we can toast them when they got married,” Bean said.
“The flower girls put their dresses on anyway and their moms sent us photos of the girls," Blake said.
“There’s so many things in the news these days are tough, scary and unsure," Matt Bain said. "I thinks folks enjoyed seeing thing purely positive.”
And Matt wass thankful the day went off without a hitch.
“I’m just glad she said yes,” he said.
Matt Bain works for Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, who congratulated the couple both on the ceremony and the creative way they shared it with friends and family.
