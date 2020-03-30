3rd positive case of COVID-19 confirmed in Carter County, Mo.

CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A third positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the county.
According to the Carter County Health Center, the person is currently quarantined at home.
The health center is working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the CDC to identify and contact people who may have come in contact with the person while they were infectious and monitor them for fever and respiratory symptoms.
If you suspect you have COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, call your healthcare provider to let them know before seeking care.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.