2nd COVID-19 case reported in Marshall Co., Ky.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Marshall County Health Department confirms there is a second case of COVID-19 in the county on Sunday, March 29.
The health department said a 35-year-old man tested positive for the virus and he is self-isolating at home.
The first person to test positive for COVID-19 in Marshall County, Kentucky was a 31-year-old man. He is also self-isolating at home.
The health department said there is no known connection with the first and second cases.
They are in the process of ‘contact tracing’ for both of these cases. Contact tracing is the process of clinicians gathering details on places the patient visited and the people they came in connect with since they became unwell.
The patient’s identity while contact tracing will be kept confidential.
The health department said the risk to the general public is low, but the public should remain vigilant with everyday precautions.
They recommend the following:
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
Stay home when you are sick.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
If you have questions or need additional help, click here, call your medical provider, call the Marshall County Health Department at 270-527-1496 or the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725.
