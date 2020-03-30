Mo. Supreme Court answers questions about COVID-19 exposure

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) -On March 30, The Supreme Court of Missouri sent a letter to all state judges answering questions about the risk of COVID-19 exposure in prisons and jails.
The letter calls attention to the rules and statutes governing pretrial release of individuals charged with offenses but not yet found guilty as well as those governing release of individuals who have been found guilty and sentenced.
The Court leaves decisions about the release of any particular individuals to the discretion of local judges.
Click here to read the full letter.
The Missouri Judiciary’s response to Coronavirus can be found on their website.
