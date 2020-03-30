Mo. media associations send letter to Gov. Parson requesting they be present during daily briefings

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Broadcasters Association and Press Association sent a letter to Governor Mike Parson requesting that members of the media be present in-person during daily briefings.
In the letter, they say: “Allowing journalists to attend in person offers greater opportunity to expand on the lines of questioning being asked, as well as provide more nuanced follow-up questions as the conversation between yourself and the journalists develops.”
They say they fully understand the need for social distancing, but believe there are larger venues available to hold the state’s daily press briefings that would allow journalists to be present while maintaining distance.
The associations also offered to develop a pool of journalists who would be available to attend the daily briefings.
Read the full letter below.
