Man arrested for disregarding quarantine signs at nursing, rehab facility

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - In order to cut down on the spread of COVID-19, nursing homes, rehab centers and retirement homes have been closed to visitors throughout the state of Illinois.
Signs stating no visitors were allowed at one facility in Metropolis, Ill. were allegedly disregarded by on man.
On Wednesday, March 25, Metropolis Police officers were called to Southgate Nursing and Rehab about a man disobeying the quarantine signs and entering the facility.
Staff report they told the suspect to leave numerous times and that he could be infecting patients.
When officers arrived to the scene, they said the suspect was spotted trying to hide behind some cars.
The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Jeremy L. Lynch of Metropolis.
Lynch was arrested for trespassing and on a Massac County warrant for resisting arrest.
