Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Democratic leader dies as Missouri coronavirus cases top 900
CLINTON, Mo. (AP) — A Democratic Party leader in western Missouri has died after contracting COVID-19. The death of Henry County Democratic Chairman William “Al” Grimes on Sunday came as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state exceeded 900 and the death toll reached 12. State Democratic Chairwoman Jean Peters Baker announced Grimes' death in a tweet. The state Department of Health and Senior Services reported two new deaths Sunday but there were no details about the other fatality. The department said the number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Missouri rose by 65 from Saturday to 903. That was an 8% increase.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI-3D PRINTER
Missouri pair use 3D printer to make face shields amid virus
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri student and teacher are using 3D printing to supply health care facilities in the area with face shields amid the coronavirus outbreak. A.T. Still University has recruited senior Caleb Flaim and Kirksville Area Technical Center engineering instructor Rich Chapman to help keep equipment stocked at Northeast Regional Medical Center and Kirksville Family Medicine. The Kirksville Daily Express reports that the project started after university officials saw stories across the world about supply shortages due to the pandemic. Flaim and Chapman are printing face shields to be worn over the N95 masks that health care workers usually wear.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-STATE LEGISLATURES
Legislatures meet remotely, limit public as virus spreads
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Concerns about the coronavirus are changing the way democracy works in the U.S. In state capitols across the country, lawmakers have ditched decorum and sidestepped traditional public meeting requirements to abide by “social distancing" directives. More states have begun allowing lawmakers to send in their votes from home instead of showing up in House or Senate chambers to pass legislation responding to the virus outbreak. The Arkansas House moved its session to a college basketball arena to put more space between members. In many cases, the public can only watch or listen remotely by live-streaming.
DRUG OVERDOSE-CHARGES
Convicted murder now charged in fatal drug overdose
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A convicted murderer is facing new charges in federal court in an investigation that began with a fatal drug overdose. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Thursday that 48-year-old Markquis “Two” Bryant was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, being a felon in possession of one or more firearms, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Prosecutors say Bryant sold drugs on March 6 that killed someone the next day in Florissant. Bryant has prior convictions, including a 1998 homicide in St. Louis.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI-OUTDOOR CHURCH
Missouri church holds drive-in services to fight coronavirus
FULTON, Mo. (AP) — A church in Fulton held its first drive-in services in its parking lot as it practices social distancing to slow down the coronavirus pandemic. Roughly 35 people gathered in their cars outside Ebenezer Baptist Church on March 22, with more joining the service via Facebook. The Fulton Star reports that the service featured music, prayers and jokes as snowflakes hit the ground. Although churches in Missouri haven’t been ordered to stop meeting in-person, Ebenezer’s leaders decided to do the service this way as a precaution.
AP-OBIT-JAN HOWARD
Singer-songwriter Jan Howard dies at 91
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Singer-songwriter Jan Howard has died at 91. The Grand Ole Opry announced her death Saturday; she had been a member for almost 50 years. Howard's hits included “For Loving You," “Evil on Your Mind,” “Bad Seed,” and her first success, “The One You Slip Around With.” She also wrote the songs “It’s All Over But the Crying” and “I Never Once Stopped Loving You.” She had her biggest success as a duo with Bill Anderson, including “I Know You're Married," “Someday We'll Be Together” and"For Loving You," which spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard country chart in 1967.
COURT OF APPEALS APPOINTMENT
Maryville judge appointed to Missouri Court of Appeals
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson is appointing Nodaway County Associate Circuit Judge Doug Thomson of Maryville to the Missouri Court of Appeals for the Western District. Thomson will replace Judge Victor C. Howard, who retired in November 2019. Thomson has a bachelor's degree from Missouri State University and a law degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law. He's a member of the Missouri Bar Board of Governors. Other candidates for the job were W. Ann Hansbrough of Platte County and Jalilah Otto of Jackson County. Parson announced the appointment on Saturday.
BODY FOUND-MISSOURI
Body found rolled up in carpet in eastern Missouri
DOE RUN, Mo. (AP) — Two people are jailed after the body of a Missouri man was found wrapped in a large piece of carpet. Authorities say the victim has been identified as 28-year-old Anthony D. O'Harver of Farmington. The body was discovered around 7:30 a.m. Friday. St. Francois County deputies responding to a property damage call found the body near the property of the person reporting the damage. Two Farmington residents, a 25-year-old woman and 24-year-old man, were arrested.