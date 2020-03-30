(KFVS) - The FDA has some tips on how to safely use hand sanitizer.
If you don’t have soap and water, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend you use alcohol-based hand sanitizers containing at least 60 percent alcohol.
According to the FDA, the alcohol in hand sanitizer works best when you rub hand sanitizer all over your hands, making sure to get between your fingers and on the back of your hands.
They say to not use wipe or rinse off the hand sanitizer before it is dry.
They also recommend not using hand sanitizer if your hands are visibly dirty or greasy; wash your hands with soap and water instead.
According to the FDA, hand sanitizers are regulated as over-the-counter (non-prescription) drugs by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Make sure to read and follow the Drug Facts label.
You should store hand sanitizer out of the reach of children, and children should only use it under adult supervision.
Make sure they do not drink hand sanitizer. Drinking event a small amount, according to the FDA, can cause alcohol poisoning in children.
The FDA said there is no need to be concerned if your children eat with or lick their hands after using hand sanitizer.
Although hand sanitizer may be hard to find in stores and pharmacies, the FDA doesn’t recommend that consumers make their own hand sanitizer.
If made incorrectly, they say hand sanitizer can be ineffective; or, for example, there have been reports of skin burns from homemade hand sanitizer.
Call your doctor if you experience a serious reaction to hand sanitizer. Health care professionals and patients are encouraged to report adverse effects or side effects related to the use of these products. You can click here to submit and online report or call 1-800-332-1088.
According to the FDA, adding alcohol to non-alcohol hand sanitizer is unlikely to result in an effective product.
They say using disinfectant sprays or wipes on your skin may cause skin and eye irritation. Disinfectant sprays and wipes are intended to clean surfaces, not people or animals.
The FDA said it helping increase the availability of hand sanitizers by working with companies and pharmacies to address the supply shortage.
