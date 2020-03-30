Heartland business feeding the hungry for free during COVID-19 pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Downtown Cape Girardeau business is making sure those that are hungry during this uncertain time get a nice meal.
Main Street Station Riverfront Grill is giving meals for anyone that is homeless or struggling to get some food.
The owner of the business says while they too are being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, it’s still important to help others that are in need of help as well.
“Keep my faith in God and keep doing what we're doing for the homeless and it will all come back," Main Street Station Riverfront Grill Owner Ron Taylor said. "The economy is going to come back but it's going to be tough times for a little bit. So I have faith in our economy and in our people."
Taylor said they partnered with St. James Church to help feed the homeless and wanted to continue that effort here at his business during this COVID-19 pandemic.
People can just walk up to a window and pick up their meal during the evening hours from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
"So when this all happened, I was like, should I go back down there and reach out to the homeless still?" Taylor said. "I put it out on Facebook and got a good response from it. So we opened up last night at 5 and stayed open until about 8:30 until the rain started. We fed 10 to 12 people that hadn't ate yet that day."
The owner tells us not all people that drop by take a free meal as they want to just donate money to help them out.
