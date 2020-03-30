Gov. Pritzker wants 10K COVID-19 tests processed daily in Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill.. (KFVS) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker wants to have more COVID-19 tests administered each day in the state.
Within the next 10 days, Gov. Pritzker hopes 10,000 tests will be processed at labs across Illinois.
The governor said 10,000 tests per day is what scientists and experts feel is needed to get an understanding of the virus in each of Illinois’ 102 counties.
Currently, 4,000 tests are being run a day at 30 hospitals and laboratories.
To accomplish 10,000 tests a day, Pritzker wants to add a third shift at state labs, acquire new lab machines and to make sure there is enough staff and logistics to handle the increased testing.
On Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced there were 1,105 new cases, including 18 deaths in the state.
So far, Illinois has had 4,596 cases, including 65 deaths.
Gov. Pritzker will have more on the number of cases in Illinois during his daily briefing today at 2:30 p.m.
