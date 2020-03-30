Gov. Pritzker activates 115 more Ill. National Guard members

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker activated 115 more Illinois National Guard soldiers and airmen in support of COVID-19 response operations.
According to the governor’s office, about 80 of the additional members will help with communications and reporting between county health departments throughout the state and the State Emergency Operations Center.
Another 30 airmen will assist in the establishment of a medical facility at McCormick Place.
Approximately 25 soldiers from the 244th Digital Liaison Detachment, based in Chicago, will help county Emergency Management Operations Centers in Cook, Lake, McHenry, Kane, DuPage and Will counties, gathering information and reporting that data to the Medical Operations Center in the State Emergency Operations Center in Springfield.
About 15 soldiers from the 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, headquartered in Normal, Ill., will assist county EMOCs in Christian, Madison, St. Clair, Cumberland, Clinton, Washington and Jackson counties, gathering information and reporting data to the Medical Operations Center in the SEOC in Springfield.
About 30 soldiers from the 108th Sustainment Brigade, based in Chicago, will assist county EMOCs in Jo Davies, Stephenson, Winnebago, DeKalb, Kendall, LaSalle, Rock Island, Whiteside, Kankakee, Livingston, Peoria, Woodford, McLean, Champaign, Sangamon and Adams counties.
About a dozen airmen from the 183rd Wing based in Springfield, the 126th Air Refueling Wing based at Scott Air Force Base, and the 182nd Airlift Wing based in Peoria, will manage the medical operations center and information collection in Springfield.
Around 30 Illinois Air National Guard members will provide labor in constructing a field hospital at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago. About 10 airmen each have been activated from the 126th Air Refueling Wing, 183rd Wing and the 182nd Airlift Wing. They are expected to arrive at McCormick Place on Monday.
This brings the total number of Illinois National Guard service members directly supporting the COVID-19 response to about 380, with about 360 on state active duty.
