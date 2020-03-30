Flat tire leads to driver’s arrest

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau man was arrested after failing to pull over for a traffic stop just before 1 a.m. on Monday, March 30.
According to Cape Girardeau Police, officers tried to stop the suspect on Clark St. near Whitener, but the driver drove off to Highway 74.
On the highway, a tire on the suspect’s vehicle deflated. Police said this was due to erratic driving.
After the flat tire, officers took the suspect into custody.
No one was hurt.
The suspect is being held in the Cape Girardeau County Jail on pending formal charges.
