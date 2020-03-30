First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

Our Tuesday weather system is trending a bit southward with time….atho there is some variation between the models. Overall it looks like the best chance of rain late tonight into about mid-day Tuesday will be over our southern counties….with rain chances and amounts tapering off to the north. Rain totals look to range from less than a quarter inch around Farmington and Mt. Vernon to about an inch from the Bootheel into NW Tennessee. Rain should be ending pretty quickly from west to east Tuesday….ending up with mainly dry but cool conditions in the afternoon. With clearing skies Tuesday night….temps will be dropping into the 30s over much of the region, and it wouldn’t be impossible for a few areas to have a bit of frost by daybreak Wednesday.