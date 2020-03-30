First Alert: Dry, mild Monday ahead of more rain

First Alert: Dry, mild Monday ahead of more rain
Cloud cover will gradually increase throughout the day. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Marsha Heller | March 30, 2020 at 4:18 AM CDT - Updated March 30 at 4:18 AM

(KFVS) - Today will be dry and mild with high temperatures in the 60s to 70.

Brian Alworth says high clouds will gradually move in throughout the day.

A quiet, cool morning underway. Under mainly clear skies and with light winds, air temps are slowly falling from the 50's into the 40's. Looks like a nice day today, despite gradually increasing clouds.

Posted by Brian Alworth KFVS on Monday, March 30, 2020

Rain will pushing to the Heartland late tonight and hang around through mid-day Tuesday.

Rain totals range form less than a quarter inch in our northern counties to about an inch in the Bootheel into northwest Tennessee.

As clouds move out Tuesday night, temperatures will be dropping into the 30s. It is possible for frost by daybreak Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.