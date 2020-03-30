First Alert: Dry, mild Monday ahead of more rain

(KFVS) - Today will be dry and mild with high temperatures in the 60s to 70.
Brian Alworth says high clouds will gradually move in throughout the day.
Rain will pushing to the Heartland late tonight and hang around through mid-day Tuesday.
Rain totals range form less than a quarter inch in our northern counties to about an inch in the Bootheel into northwest Tennessee.
As clouds move out Tuesday night, temperatures will be dropping into the 30s. It is possible for frost by daybreak Wednesday.
