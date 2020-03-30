Firefighters offer their voices for bedtime stories

Jackson firefighters will be reading bedtime stories every night this week. (Source: Jackson Fire & Rescue/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller | March 30, 2020 at 6:33 AM CDT - Updated March 30 at 6:33 AM

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Parents looking for a new voice to tell bedtime stories now have a new option.

From Pete the Cat to Green Eggs and Ham, Jackson Firefighters are narrating books every night this week of March 29.

The program is called “Story Time with a Firefighter.”

Every night at 8 p.m., on the Jackson Fire and Rescue Facebook page, a firefighter will read a bedtime story.

The first story was read by firefighter Mike Gentry on Sunday night. The story was Pete the Cat’s Train Trip written by James Dean.

Jackson Fire and Rescue hopes little ones and everyone in the family will enjoy the bedtime stories.

If you are interested in “Story Time with a Firefighter," click here.

