Clouds increase this afternoon. Light rain possible tonight.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Afternoon Heartland. we are seeing clouds increasing across the Heartland this afternoon however, we will remain dry through the afternoon. Temperatures are mild reaching the middle to upper 60s in most areas.
Tonight, light rain will spread across the southern half of the Heartland after midnight. Our northern counties will likely remain dry with only a few isolated showers possible. Temperatures tonight will drop into the middle to upper 40s.
Drier air will move into the area on Tuesday with rain ending after midday. Temperatures will be held down thanks to cloud cover with highs in the middle to upper 50s.
