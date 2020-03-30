Carlisle Co. Sheriff’s office asking assistance identifying truck in theft case

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Late on March 28, someone stole a 2012 Blue Polaris side by side from a farm on County Road 1110 in the Kirbyton area of Carlisle County.
A black truck was captured on video surveillance at the farm prior to the theft.
It is unknown if this truck was involved with the actual theft, police wish to speak with them.
If you have any information about the theft or the truck please contact the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office on social media or at one of the following numbers. Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office (270) 628-3377, or the Carlisle County E911 Call Center non-emergency number at (270) 628-5420.
