Carbondale hosts virtual food pantry

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale now has a way for people to help without having to leave the comfort of their own home.
Roni LeForge started the virtual food pantry.
“We know that there could be food insecurity, in the coming months, and we just want to do our part to make sure people in Southern Illinois get what they need," she said.
All that you need to do is log onto the City of Carbondale’s website and click the link. It will take you to the main page, where you can donate money or click on the most needed items.
LeForge said they will go to the Good Samaritan Ministry and the Victory Dream Center, both located in Carbondale.
“I just encourage if you are fortunate enough to have some income that you can donate please do so because people are in need," she said.
The donation process only takes a matter of minutes. People that are in need of food should reach out to the donation centers or even the city.
