Cape Comic Con rescheduled for July

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cape Comic Con has been postponed.
Originally scheduled for April 24-26, organizers say it will now be held at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on July 10-12.
They say refunds will not be given for already purchased tickets and passes, but they will be honored for the July 2020 dates.
The Cape Championship Wrestling SuperShow will also be postponed until July 10-12.
Refunds will not be given for tickets purchased already for this event either, but they will also be honored for the July 2020 dates.
