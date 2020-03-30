Calloway County receives over $72,000 in emergecy road aid

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the Calloway County Fiscal Court will receive $72,010 in County Road Aid emergency funds to help repair two washed-out creek crossings on Crouch Road.
Heavy rains in early February swept away one crossing and rendered the second nearly impassable.
Crouch Road – County Road 1496 – was closed to through traffic Feb. 11.
Repairs will involve removal of debris and replacement and reinforcement of multiple arched culverts.
“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Calloway County to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.
The project area on Crouch Road is 0.85 miles from its intersection with KY 121.
