1 arrested for business burglaries in Ballard Co., Ky.

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky man has been arrested for the burglaries of three businesses in Ballard County.
Deputies were called to the Bike Boss in Kevil, Ky. around 8 a.m. Saturday, March 28.
The owner said the business had been burglarized.
When deputies arrived, they found the window to the office door had been broken out and that someone had entered the building.
Deputies also discovered that the Burger Bar next door had been burglarized. A window was broken out of the door.
Surveillance video from both businesses were analyzed.
Deputies said the video showed an individual they identified as 23-year-old Dakota A. Miller.
Miller was arrested later that day.
During an interview, deputies said Miller confessed to the burglaries at Bike Boss, Burger Bar and a third business, GEO Consulting.
GEO Consulting did not know the business had been broken into until they were contacted by Ballard County deputies.
Miller was booked into the Ballard County Jail on three counts burglary third degree for each business and warrant for probation/parole violations.
The sheriff’s office said Miller is suspected of other burglaries in the area and could face more charges.
