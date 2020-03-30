Armed and dangerous suspect wanted for stabbing

Armed and dangerous suspect wanted for stabbing
McCracken County detectives are searching for 26-year-old Zachary A. Bonn. They said he is to be considered as armed and dangerous. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
March 30, 2020 at 11:47 AM CDT - Updated March 30 at 11:47 AM

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky man is wanted by authorities in connection with the stabbing of another man early Monday morning,, March 30.

McCracken County detectives are searching for 26-year-old Zachary A. Bonn.

The sheriff’s office said Bonn is to be considered as armed and dangerous.

He is wanted in the stabbing of a 24-year-old man at a residence in the Farley area.

Deputies were contacted by a local hospital about the victim and learned the stab wound was incapacitating in nature.

Bonn is described as 5-foot-10-inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. It is believed Bonn has a short beard and short hair, but authorities said he has been known to alter his appearance by shaving his head.

Bonn has a scar on the left side of his head and it is visible when his head is shaved.

Authorities said Zachary A. Bonn has a scar on the left side of his head and it is visible when his head is shaved. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bonn is asked to contact their local police department.

