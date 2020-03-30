Armed and dangerous suspect wanted for stabbing

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky man is wanted by authorities in connection with the stabbing of another man early Monday morning,, March 30.
McCracken County detectives are searching for 26-year-old Zachary A. Bonn.
The sheriff’s office said Bonn is to be considered as armed and dangerous.
He is wanted in the stabbing of a 24-year-old man at a residence in the Farley area.
Deputies were contacted by a local hospital about the victim and learned the stab wound was incapacitating in nature.
Bonn is described as 5-foot-10-inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. It is believed Bonn has a short beard and short hair, but authorities said he has been known to alter his appearance by shaving his head.
Bonn has a scar on the left side of his head and it is visible when his head is shaved.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bonn is asked to contact their local police department.
