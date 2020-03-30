American Red Cross host emergency blood drives across the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The American Red Cross is hosting emergency blood drives across the Heartland during the next two weeks.
“The Red Cross has an ongoing critical need for blood amidst coronavirus uncertainties,” Mindy Hendrix, a donor recruitment manager with the Red Cross said. “Usually when we experience a tragedy that impacts the blood supply, it’s in a centralized location. This time, the effect is national; over 300,000 units have gone uncollected.”
Hendrix said there is always a constant need for blood, and hospital levels are extremely low.
“Surgeries are being canceled, treatments are being postponed, the blood consistently being on the shelves at all times is a must to help keep patients alive,” Hendrix said. “Now, 56 days from now, and every 56 days from that, we need to be donating blood to keep supplies at a healthy stability.”
Hendrix said special precautions are being taken to protect donors and Red Cross staff.
Temperatures are checked before staff or donors enter the drive to ensure they’re healthy.
Hand sanitizer is provided before and throughout the donation process.
Social distance is required between donors including entry into the drive location, donation and refreshment areas.
Staff have increased disinfecting of surfaces and equipment.
Also, it’s important that donors make appointments instead of simply walking in, to help manage the flow of donors at drives.
Appointments may be made at www.redcrossblood.org or through the American Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Hendrix also said appointments may be made by texting her directly at (573)270-8105.
“Our community has been amazing thus far,” Hendrix said. “It is heartwarming to know that so many people are coming out, looking for a donation site, and really rallying behind the need.”
Blood drives are being held at the following sites:
- Monday March 30:
- Banterra Bank
- The National Stars and Stripes Museum
- Ripley County Chamber of Commerce
- Tuesday March 31:
- Centenary United Methodist Church
- La Croix United Methodist Church
- Wednesday April 1:
- Spread Hope Now The View First Baptist Church - Carbondale
- Cape First Church
- Malden First General Baptist Church
- Thursday April 2:
- Red Cross Center
- Sikeston VFW Hall
- Kennett VFW Hall Friday
- Friday April 1:
- Missouri Department of Conservation
- Poplar Bluff US Bank
- Drury Southwest
- Sikeston American Legion
- Monday April 6:
- St Denis School
- CrossRoads Fellowship Contemporary Church
- Black River Coliseum
- Tuesday April 7:
- First Church of God - East Prairie
- Knights of Columbus – Perryville
- Black River Coliseum
- Wednesday April 8:
- Black River Coliseum
- Church of Christ – Jackson
- La Croix United Methodist Church
- Thursday April 9:
- First Baptist Church – Anna
- SIU Carbondale
- Viburnum High School
- Lowe’s – Sikeston
- Friday April 10:
- Girl Scout Office - Dexter
- First Presbyterian Church – Murphysboro
- Excel Center – Poplar Bluff
- 180 Fitness
