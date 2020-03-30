Ameren donates $500K for COVID-19 relief efforts in Mo. and Ill.

(KFVS) - Ameren announced it will donate $500,000 to help people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money will support relief efforts in Missouri and Illinois.
The AmerenCares program will provide $250,000 to a new fund established by the United Way of Illinois and the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations, in collaboration with Ill. Governor JB Pritzker.
All the money raised will be distributed to local community foundations and nonprofits to help Illinois residents with emergency food, housing and shelter, medical services, and other basic needs.
The fund raised $23 million as of close of business on Thursday.
The AmerenCares program will also provide $250,000 to the United Way of Greater St. Louis COVID-19 Response Fund, with a focus on helping United Way’s 2-1-1 program.
This program serves as an emergency relief line, guiding calls related to crisis and hardships to United Way’s nonprofit member agencies.
United Way of Greater St. Louis supports more than 160 nonprofit agencies in a 16-county region in both Missouri and Illinois.
This AmerenCares contribution follows $1 million in support of Ameren Missouri customers, made on March 19 as part of a separate Coronavirus Income Relief Fund in partnership with United Way and commitment to heatupmissouri.org and heatupstlouis.org for energy assistance.
The Illinois and Missouri relief funds have provisions to direct assistance to the most vulnerable populations.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.