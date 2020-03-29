1st case of COVID-19 in Saline Co.

SALINE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A Saline County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
The individual, a 49 year old male is at home and doing well.
He had already been self-quarantined and followed appropriate guidelines prior to notification of the results.
This is the first laboratory confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Saline County.
The individual is thought to have been exposed to the novel coronavirus through recent travel to another country for work.
Illinois Department of Public Health, the local healthcare provider, Egyptian Health Department and the individual have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
Public health officials have begun an investigation of this case, speaking with individuals who he may have been in contact with before being diagnosed.
As is protocol, public health officials may place other individuals on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure.
COVID-19 shares many symptoms with more common respiratory diseases.
If you have a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider for further guidance.
In addition, several COVID-19 hotlines have been established:
· Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) 1-800-889-3931
· Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) 1-844-988-7800
