Reynolds County Health Center confirms first positive COVID-19 case

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Health Center has confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 in Reynolds County.
The patient is currently home.
The Reynolds County Health Center, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, and the CDC are working to identify and contact people who may have come in contact with the patient while they were infectious and will monitor them for fever and respiratory symptoms.
No other information will be provided.
