2nd positive case of COVID-19 in Bollinger Co.

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Bollinger County Health Center has confirmed the second positive case of COVID-19 in the county.
The individual is a female in her 70’s and is in isolation.
Public health officials are investigating the situation and tracing any close contacts to the case.
The Bollinger County Health Center will continue to monitor the situation.
Due to increased testing capabilities, reporting on individual cases will become difficult.
Therefore, going forward, Bollinger County Health Center will release a summary of cases in Bollinger County at 4:00 PM each day
