Illinois reaches 3,491 cases of COVID-19, 47 deaths

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - As of 9 a.m. on March 29, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,491 positive cases of COVID-19.
47 people have died, including one infant.
The state now has its first confirmed case in Jefferson County.
There are three cases in Jackson County.
The Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois Emergency Management Agency are calling on all licensed medical professionals to join the State’s fight against COVID-19.
Illinois will be increasing SNAP benefits, funding to support people experiencing homelessness, and a stipend to child care providers who have provided child care to essential workers during this crisis.
The state is also extending cannabis application deadlines.
Governor JB Pritzker will hold his daily press briefing this afternoon.
