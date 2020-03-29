First Alert Sunday Outlook

Much drier air is blowing in from the west this morning, and will help to keep our weather rain-free and much less humid for the next couple of days. Other than a few passing clouds mainly this morning, it looks like today will end up as sunny and mild, but quite breezy. Highs look to range from the mid 60s north to the low 70s south. Humidity levels will be noticeably lower today. Winds should settle down tonight, allowing for cooler conditions especially by Monday morning. Monday will be dry and mild, as well as less breezy.
Our next ‘problem day’ will be Tuesday…with chilly rain expected. Actually the rain is likely to move in from the southwest Monday night…and push east by Tuesday afternoon. In the meantime rain could be fairly heavy again especially Monday morning. No severe threat, but heavy downpours could create issues given waterlogged conditions. Mid-week will bring a couple of dry days….but activity looks to pick up again later in the week as a weak frontal boundary stalls in the region. Models are struggling with the late-week details…and now have on and off showers from Friday thru next weekend. However, one suspects that timing details will gradually come into focus as we go through the week.
