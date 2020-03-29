First Alert Sunday Outlook

Our next ‘problem day’ will be Tuesday…with chilly rain expected. Actually the rain is likely to move in from the southwest Monday night…and push east by Tuesday afternoon. In the meantime rain could be fairly heavy again especially Monday morning. No severe threat, but heavy downpours could create issues given waterlogged conditions. Mid-week will bring a couple of dry days….but activity looks to pick up again later in the week as a weak frontal boundary stalls in the region. Models are struggling with the late-week details…and now have on and off showers from Friday thru next weekend. However, one suspects that timing details will gradually come into focus as we go through the week.