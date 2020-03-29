First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Our first ‘problem day’ looks to be Tuesday with a chilly overrunning-type system. Rain falling into cool, dry northerly breezes will make for a cold, wet start to the day. Even as rain tapers off by afternoon, the clouds and north winds will keep temps well below average. Rain totals look to be about ½” north to an inch south. After Tuesday, an upper ridge will build back over the region bringing dry and quiet weather for a couple of days. By late in the week another cold front is indicated moving through late Friday or early Saturday. Models have had serious trouble with timing this late week system, but current indications are that the showers may end on Friday night, allowing for a dry and seasonably cool weekend, but stay tuned as this may yet change.