First Alert: dry and breezy

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Drier air is moving in this morning.
This will help keep our weather rain free and less humid the next couple of days.
There will be a few passing clouds this morning.
Once those clouds move out it will be a sunny, mild, and quite breezy day.
Highs look to range from the mid 60s north to the low 70s south.
Humidity levels will be noticeably lower today.
Winds should settle down tonight, allowing for cooler conditions especially by the start of the workweek.
Monday will be dry and mild.
Our next ‘problem day’ will be Tuesday…with chilly rain expected.
In the meantime rain could be fairly heavy again especially Monday morning.
No severe threat, but heavy downpours could create issues given waterlogged conditions.
Mid-week will bring a couple of dry days.
Models show on and off showers from Friday thru next weekend.
