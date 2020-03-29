Cape Girardeau County increases to 9 COVID-19 cases

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Sunday. March 29, the Cape Girardeau Health Center reported 9 COVID-19 cases in the county, and increase of 6 reported on Saturday, March 28.
One person who tested positive for COVID-19 has recovered.
The Health Center would like to remind people to stay home as much as possible and avoid groups larger than 10.
Those that must leave their homes, for work, grocery, store, or to seek medical care, should stay 6 feet from others as much as possible.
The Coronavirus Community Nurse Hotline is staffed from 7 am to 5 pm, seven days a week.
Anyone seeking a test must first call the hotline at 573-331-4200.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.