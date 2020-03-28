Trump raises idea of quarantines affecting NY, NJ and Conn.

But Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., who has criticized the federal government’s response as his state became the country's virus epicenter, said the issue had not come up in a conversation he had with Trump earlier Saturday. “I don’t even know what that means,” he said at a briefing in New York. ” I don’t know how that could be legally enforceable, and from a medical point of view, I don’t know what you would be accomplishing. ... I don’t like the sound of it.”