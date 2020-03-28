Tornado hits Jonesboro area

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A tornado cut through the Jonesboro area Saturday afternoon, causing damage throughout the Craighead County town.
According to Jonesboro E-911 Director Jeff Presley, the Mall at Turtle Creek received damage and authorities were doing search and rescue in the area.
There were several overturned vehicles and officials have set up a command center in the area.
A roof also collapsed in northeast Jonesboro, while a gas leak was reported in east Jonesboro.
There has been no report of any injuries as of yet due to the storms.
The severe weather system Saturday afternoon first brought a reported tornado to the Jackson County area, with the National Weather Service issuing tornado warnings for the region.
A Tornado Warning was issued for central Craighead and north central Poinsett counties until 5:15 p.m. Saturday.
Doppler radar had indicated a severe storm producing a tornado near Greenfield, southwest of Jonesboro, moving northeast at 40 mph.
The same system first moved through Jackson County, south of Amagon.
