3rd positive case of COVID-19 in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Jackson County Health Department was notified on March 28 of a Jackson County resident who tested positive for COVID-19.
This is the third laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19 in Jackson County.
The individual, a male in his late teens, is doing well and is at home in isolation.
He is not allowed to leave home until he is well and can no longer transmit the disease.
Public health officials have begun an investigation of this case, speaking with individuals who he may have come into contact with before this diagnosis.
He is believed to have been exposed through contact with another individual with the disease.
Through this investigation, public health may place other individuals on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), there were 3,026 individuals confirmed with COVID-19 in Illinois as of March 27.
In addition, Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) has established a 24-hour COVID-19 hotline at 1-844-988-7800.
